Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Don B. Ginder.

Service Information
Sacred Heart Catholic Church
128 N Fulton St
Salisbury, NC 28144

Funeral Mass
10:00 AM
Sacred Heart Catholic Church
Salisbury, NC

Obituary

Mr. Don B. Ginder, age 80, died peacefully in Kannapolis, on Monday, Sept. 23, 2019 after a long battle with Parkinson's disease. Mr. Ginder was born June 23, 1939, in Glassport, Pa., a son of John and Jean Buttermore Ginder. Mr. Ginder was a retired civil servant, who spent 35 years working with the Justice Department and the Department of the Army, both overseas in Germany and Panama, and in the United States in Atlanta, Ga.; St. Louis, Mo. and Ft. Leonard Wood, Mo. Mr. Ginder was a labor relations and human resource management officer. As the civilian personnel advisor to the Commander in Chief of the Southern Command, he played a critical role in the implementation of the Panama Canal Treaties. In a similar role with the U.S. European Command, he was chief spokesman for the U.S. Forces in negotiating the labor provisions of the Status Forces Agreement with Germany. As a young man, Mr. Ginder studied for the Roman Catholic priesthood at the Pontifical College Josephinum in Columbus, Ohio. After leaving the seminary, he completed his college education at the Catholic University of America in Washington, D.C. earning a Bachelor of Arts degree in English Literature. He is also a graduate (1983) of the U.S. Army War College in Carlisle Barracks, Pa. A lifelong Catholic, he served almost every parish he belonged to in a variety of capacities from teaching faith formation, instructing RCIA for adults who are seeking entrance into the Church, to leading the congregation in song as cantor during Holy Mass. Through his decline, he often shared his faith with his caregivers, encouraging them to consider that they were “the hands of Christ.” He was preceded in death by his loving wife of 45 years, Brenda McElroy Ginder who passed in 2012; his sister, Ellen Weinberg if New York City, N.Y. who passed in 2016. He is survived by his two daughters, Ms. Christina Bartlett of Peachtree City, Ga. and Mrs. Susan (John) Chaney of Concord; eight grandchildren, Joseph, Michael, William, Peter, Mary, Regina and Joy Chaney and Zoe Bartlett; two brothers, John C.S. Ginder Jr. of Brevard and Richard C. Ginder of Leesburg, Fla.; and his sister, Ms. Mary Ginder of Denver, Colo. Services: The funeral Mass will be held at Sacred Heart Catholic Church in Salisbury on Friday, Sept. 27, 2019 at 10 a.m. He will be buried at the Honey Creek Woodlands in Conyers, Ga. at a later date. Memorials: In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Sacred Heart Catholic School, 375 Lumen Christi Lane, Salisbury, NC 28147 or to Eternal Word Television Network (EWTN). Cabarrus Funeral Cremation & Cemetery of Concord is serving the Ginder family.

