Service Information
Lyerly Funeral Home
515 S. Main St.
Salisbury , NC 28144
(704)-633-9031

Don Richard Eason of Salisbury, NC passed away on his 76 th birthday on June 23, 2019. Don worked at the VA Hospital for over 30 years, supervising dietary needs. After retirement, Don continued to serve the VA by volunteering in transportation. Don served in the Army from 1963-1965. A music fan, particularly of old country and rock and roll, Don was known to strum a tune or two and was not shy about cutting the rug on the dance floor. He was very active from painting to gardening and was a regular at the YMCA. Don was a wise man, a teacher and a gentleman. Preceded in death are his parents, Avery Eason and Tina Marie Prevette, and siblings, Sharon Marlow, Wayne Eason and Jerry Eason. He is survived by his daughter, Donna Lopp and siblings, Linda Eason (Johnny), Sandra Shuping (Ron), Lisa Eason and numerous nieces and nephews. Visitation: 10:00-11:00 AM Saturday, June 29, 2019 at Rowan Memorial Park Chapel in the Pines, 4125 Franklin Community Center Rd, Salisbury, NC 28144. Service: 11:00 AM Friday at Rowan Memorial Park Chapel in the Pines. Military honors will be conducted by the Lyerly Volunteer Honor Guard. Burial will follow in the Rowan Memorial Park Cemetery. Lyerly Funeral Home is serving the Eason family. Online condolences may be made at

