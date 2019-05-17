Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Don Robertson Honeycutt Sr.. View Sign Service Information Lyerly Funeral Home 515 S. Main St. Salisbury , NC 28144 (704)-633-9031 Visitation 11:00 AM - 12:00 PM Rowan Memorial Park Chapel in the Pines 4125 Franklin Community Center Rd Salisbury , NC View Map Service 12:00 PM Rowan Memorial Park Chapel in the Pines Send Flowers Obituary

Don Robertson Honeycutt Sr., 87, of China Grove, passed away Wednesday, May 15, 2019 at his residence. Born in Rowan County on April 30, 1932, he was the son of the late Grace Campbell Honeycutt and Charles E. Honeycutt. Don was retired from Cannon Mills, where he worked as a fixer. He was Baptist by faith. He was a firearm collector and loved hunting, fishing and target practice. He was preceded in death by brothers, Bud, Vernon and Jack and sisters, Ruth Doby and Katherine Walton. Those left to cherish his memory are his wife, Ruby Hoffner Honeycutt, whom he married in October 1967; children, Kay Hammill (Allen) of Salisbury, Buddy Edwards (Lewellen) of Salisbury, Don “Rob” Honeycutt Jr. (Lauren) of China Grove, Donna Griffin (Dean) of China Grove and Todd Honeycutt of China Grove; sister, Dorothy Starnes of Spencer; seven grandchildren; and five great-grandchildren. Visitation: 11 a.m.-12 p.m. Saturday, May 18, 2019 at Rowan Memorial Park Chapel in the Pines, 4125 Franklin Community Center Rd., Salisbury, NC 28144. Service: 12 p.m. Saturday at Rowan Memorial Park Chapel in the Pines with the Rev. Michael Goode officiating. Burial will follow in the Rowan Memorial Park Cemetery. Memorials: In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Hospice and Palliative Care of Cabarrus County, 5003 Hospice Lane, Kannapolis, NC 28081. Lyerly Funeral Home is serving the Honeycutt family. Online condolences may be made at

