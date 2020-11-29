Donald Alfred Brewer, 79, of Salisbury, passed away Sunday, November 22, 2020 at W. G. Bill Hefner VA Medical Center in Salisbury, NC. He was born September 30, 1941 in Mecklenburg County to the late Hubert Allen Brewer and Virginia Dare Payne. Donald served in the United States Navy and Air Force. He loved the Carolina Tarheels, Carolina Panthers, and NASCAR. In addition to his parents, Donald was preceded in death by his wife, Donna Brewer; and two brothers, Hubert Brewer and Alan Brewer. Donald is survived by special friends, Harold Linder, Rena Linder, Robert Linder, Renee Martin, and Tina Davis; numerous loved ones; and his very loving companion and dog, Romeo. The family will greet friends and relatives on Monday, November 30, 2020, from 2:00 pm-3:00 pm at Powles Staton Funeral Home, Rockwell, NC. The graveside service will be held at 11:00 am on Thursday, December 3, 2020, in the Salisbury National Cemetery with Rev. Mike Herring, officiating. Due to the mandate from Governor Cooper, masks are required to attend the visitation and service. Powles Staton Funeral Home of Rockwell, honored provider of Veterans Funeral Care, is assisting the Brewer family. Online condolences may be made at www.powlesfuneralhome.com
.