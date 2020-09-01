1/1
Donald Brooks “Donnie” Williams, went home to be with his Lord and Savior on Friday, August 28, 2020. He was born on December 3, 1946 in Guilford County, a son of the late Odell and Azlie Parham Williams. He proudly served his country in the US Air Force and the US Navy Reserves. He retired from IBM, after 19 years of service, and was an active member of Trinity Wesleyan Church, as long as his health permitted. Donnie enjoyed woodworking, flying model airplanes, and fishing at Holden Beach. His true love and passion was spending time with his family; especially his grandchildren, and his beloved dogs, Rascal, and Quinn, who preceded him in death. He leaves to cherish his memory his wife of 48 years; Nancy McNabb Williams; his children, Jason Williams and his wife, Cristie, Karen McGee and her husband, Michael, Stephanie Haynes and her husband, Vlad; his brother, Gralyn Williams and his wife, Paula; his grandchildren, Ashley, Autumn, Tristen, Landon and Allison, and 7 step grandchildren. A service to celebrate Donnie's life will be held on Friday morning, September 4, at 11 o'clock, in the chapel of Cumby Family Funeral Service, High Point, with Pastor Randy Addison officiating. A committal service will follow at Floral Garden Memorial Park Cemetery, High Point, with Military Honors accorded by the US Air Force Honor Guard and the Randolph County Honor Guard. His family will receive friends on Friday morning, from 9:45 until 10:45, at the Life Tribute Center of Cumby Family Funeral Service, High Point. Memorials in Donnie's memory may be made to Novant Health Hospice, Novant Health Glenn A. Kiser Hospice House, 1229 Statesville Blvd, Salisbury, NC 28144 or Trinity Wesleyan Church, 2200 Mooresville Road, Salisbury, NC 28147. Online condolences may be made on Donnie's tribute page at www.cumbyfuneral.com. Services are in the care of Cumby Family Funeral service of Archdale.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Salisbury Post on Sep. 1, 2020.
