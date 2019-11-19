Guest Book View Sign Service Information Linn-Honeycutt Funeral Home 1420 North Main St. China Grove , NC 28023 (704)-857-2401 Visitation 6:00 PM - 8:00 PM Linn-Honeycutt Funeral Home 1420 North Main St. China Grove , NC 28023 View Map Funeral service 2:00 PM Linn-Honeycutt Funeral Home 1420 North Main St. China Grove , NC 28023 View Map Burial Following Services West Lawn Memorial Park Send Flowers Obituary

Mr. Donald “Ray” Brown, age 60 of Salisbury went home to be with his Lord and Savior in the early hours of Monday, Nov. 18, 2019 at Tucker Hospice House in Kannapolis surrounded by his loving family. Ray was born Dec. 15, 1958 in Iredell County to the late Thomas Preston Brown and Mary Benfield Brown and was also preceded in death by three brothers and one sister. He was of Baptist faith and was called to serve the Lord by preaching the Word of God. He proudly served his country in the US Army for over 20 years. After his service, he worked many years for E.F. Belk and Son Electrical Contractors and truly loved his job. Ray was a wonderful husband, father and grandfather who lived a life to serve. He was always willing to help others, he was a faithful and dedicated man who loved his family, especially his grandchildren dearly. Ray loved his job, loved the outdoors, was an avid rabbit and deer hunter, and enjoyed fishing. He loved his nine beagles, which were his rabbit hunting dogs. He had a passion for cooking and loved preparing meals not only for his family but loved to share with everyone. He was a true giving soul. Those left to cherish his memory are his loving wife of 38 years, Sherry; his son, Zacharay (Rudy) Brown and wife, Kayla and his daughter, Jacqueline Merwin and husband, Nicholas. He also leaves behind his brothers, Red Brown, John Brown, Thomas Brown and Billy Brown and sisters, Bonnie McCullin, Peggy Simpson, Evelyn Bailey, Mae Smith and Edith Kurfrees. He lovingly leaves behind his grandchildren, Hunter Merwin, Silas Brown and Titas Brown, who were so precious to him. Visitation and Service: Visitation for Ray will be Tuesday, Nov. 19, from 6-8 p.m. at Linn-Honeycutt Funeral Home in China Grove. Funeral service will be on Wednesday, Nov. 20, at 2 p.m. in the Chapel of Linn-Honeycutt Funeral Home officiated by Pastors Richie Honeycutt and Ron Young. Burial with Full Military Honors will follow at West Lawn Memorial Park immediately after the funeral service. Online condolences may left for the family at

