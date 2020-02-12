Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Donald Butch Safrit Wilhelm. View Sign Service Information Powles Funeral Home, Inc. 913 West Main Street Rockwell , NC 28138 (704)-279-7241 Send Flowers Obituary

Donald “Butch” Safrit Wilhelm, 81, of Rockwell passed away on Monday, February 10, 2020. He was born Donald Safrit Wilhelm on June 26, 1938. Donald worked for over 50 years as a weaver and retired from Cannon Mills in Kannapolis. He was a lifelong member of Organ Lutheran Church. Donald had a lifelong passion for farming, raising chickens, cars and tractors. He loved spending time with his grandchildren and great-grandchildren. Donald is proceeded in death by his parents, Hubert and Inez Wilhelm, brothers Jake, Teen and Randy Wilhelm and grandson Randall Gore. He is survived by his wife Mildred "Mickie" Wilhelm of 52 years, children Malynda Peeler (Steve), Vichard Wilhelm (Susan); sister Linda Wilhelm Parrish; grandchildren Alicia Holshouser (Todd), Hanna Royals (Jordan), Emily Wilhelm, Pearce Wilhelm and Tyler Wilhelm; great grandchildren Grace and Gabe Holshouser, and Henry Royals. A service will be held at Organ Lutheran Church on Friday, February 14, 2020. The family will receive friends from 1 until 2:45 pm at the Parlor at Organ Lutheran Church with a celebration of life service following in the sanctuary at 3 pm with Vicar Jordan Davis officiating. A private burial will be held at a later date. In lieu of flowers donations can be made to the Randall Gore Memorial Scholarship or the Steeple Fund at Organ Lutheran, c/o Organ Lutheran Church, 1515 Organ Church Road, Salisbury, NC 28146. The Wilhelm family would like to thank the nurses, and especially the ICU nurses, at Novant Health Medical Center in Salisbury for the exceptional care our loved one received. Powles Staton Funeral Home of Rockwell is assisting the Wilhelm family. Online condolences may be made at

