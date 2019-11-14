Rev. Donald “Ray” Doss, 87, a resident of Trinity, passed away on Tuesday, Nov. 12, 2019 at High Point Regional Hospital. He was born on Feb. 22, 1932 to the late William Archibald “Jack” Doss and Eva Marie Connell Doss. In 1950 he enlisted in the US Army where he finished his tour of duty in Germany in 1953 as Staff Sergeant. He attended Woodleaf High School and after serving in the US Army, he graduated from Greer Diesel Service in Chicago, Ill.. In 1961 along with his family, Ray started the Singing Doss Family group and had a career spanning till 2007. They performed in churches, revivals, TV stations, concerts, and even sang for the Vice President of the United States. In 1968 the group competed at the National Quartet Convention where Elvis Presley was in attendance. In 1971 they competed against 108 groups from all over the southeast at the Tidewater Singing Convention where they placed first place. Along with his son Donny in 1972, Ray started Ray's Repair Service in Thomasville, contracted by Johnson Motor Lines and was owner/operator of the business until his retirement at age 82. In 2011, he became a licensed Baptist minister and he was a member of New Heights Baptist Church for over 35 years. Along with his parents, he is preceded in death by his two sisters, Juanita Owen and Colleen Wiles. He is survived by his wife of 67 years, Edna Bame Doss of the home; one son, Donny Doss (Vickie) of Thomasville; two daughters, Debbie Doss of Thomasville and Dianne Doss Latham (Neal) of Denton; one sister, Geraldine Powell of Williamsburg, Va.; seven grandchildren; three step-grandchildren; and seventeen great-grandchildren. Arrangements: A funeral service will be held on Saturday, Nov. 16, at 11 a.m., at New Heights Baptist Church in Trinity with Pastor Roger Porter, Rev. Roger Carmichael, and Rev. Neal Latham officiating. The family will receive friends Friday night from 6 to 8 p.m., at the JC Green and Sons Funeral Home in Thomasville. Burial will follow the service at Holly Hill Memorial Park in Thomasville. Online condolences may be sent to the family at www.jcgreenandsons.com.
Published in Salisbury Post on Nov. 14, 2019