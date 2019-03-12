Obituary Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Donald Eugene Gene Foil. View Sign

Donald Eugene “Gene” Foil, 83, of Kannapolis passed away on Sunday, March 10, 2019 at his home. Gene was born Feb. 2, 1936 in Cabarrus County, a son of the late Robert M. and Callie Barger Foil. He was preceded in death by his wife, Lillie G. Foil and two brothers, Robert and Bill Foil. Gene had formerly worked for Carolina Tractor as a field mechanic for 25 years. He then owned his own landscaping/grading business for many years until retiring due to ill health in 2000. He was a member of Bethpage United Methodist Church. Gene loved gospel music, watching old westerns and an avid Nascar fan, especially the late Dale Earnhardt. Gene is survived by his son, Michael “Mike” Foil and wife Malia; and five sisters, Pat Conner, Chris Johnston, Nancy Skinner, Eleanor Foil and Bernice “Gerry” Allen. Service & Visitation: A funeral service to celebrate Gene's life will be held at 2 p.m. Thursday, March 14, 2019 at Whitley's Funeral Home Chapel officiated by Mr. Duane Melton. Burial will follow at Carolina Memorial Park. His family will receive friends from 6-8 p.m. Wednesday at Whitley's. A special thanks to Gene and Lynn Goins for their love and support. Memorials: Memorials may be made to Bethpage United Methodist Church, 109 Fellowship Ave., Kannapolis, NC 28081. Whitley's Funeral Home is serving the family. Online condolences may be left at

1748 Dale Earnhardt Blvd

Kannapolis , NC 28083

