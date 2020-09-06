1/1
Donald Eugene Mays, 79, of Salisbury passed away Tuesday, September 1, 2020 at Novant Health Rowan Medical Center. Born in Greensboro on November 16, 1940, he was the son of the late Lois and Everette Mays. Donald attended Paige High School and served in the US Air Force from 1960-1964, where he was an Aircraft Maintenance Technician. He owned and operated Carter-Mays Pontiac Cadillac from 1979-1991 in Salisbury, Don Mays Pontiac Buick GMC from 1991-2005 in Lexington, and Don Mays Used Cars from 2005-2009 in Salisbury. He worked as an officer for the Greensboro Police Department and was a member of Enon Baptist Church in Salisbury, a Mason member, and a 27 year GM dealer. Don spent the last 2 years of his life enjoying his retirement in Oak Park retirement home in Salisbury. He was a hardworking, kind and generous man who loved his family unconditionally. He will be missed by many. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his brothers, Tommy and Bobby Mays and wife, Mary Ann Stanley Mays, whom he married on June 4, 1961. Those left to cherish his memory are his sons, Scott and Timothy Mays; brothers, Johnny and Richard Mays; sister, Susan Dickerson; grandchildren, Whitney Mays, Dylan Mays, Jordan Mays and Alexis Payne; two year old great-granddaughter, River Williams. Service: A memorial service will be held at a later date. Lyerly Funeral Home is serving the Mays family. Online condolences may be made at www.lyerlyfuneralhome.com.

Published in Salisbury Post on Sep. 6, 2020.
