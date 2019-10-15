Donald had a long, successful career in the textile industry working for Blue Bell, Wrangler, and the VF Corporation as their Director of Quality Assurance. In this role, he was able to travel the world. In his free time he had three passions his family, golf, and NC State Athletics. He loved quality time with his wife, children, and grandchildren, as well as his loyal golden retriever, Max. He was fortunate to get the opportunity to play Pebble Beach, Augusta National, and The Old Course at Saint Andrews just to name a few. Until his health prevented him otherwise, he never missed a home NC State football or basketball game. He is survived by his wife of 51 years, Brenda Artz Hanes, who never left his side; his son Robert Hanes and wife Cindy of Wake Forest; daughter Jennifer Sullivan of Wilmington; three grandchildren Daniel, Patrick, and Julia Hanes; sister Jan Paschal and husband J.D. of Reidsville; and brother Bill Hanes and his wife Cathy of Chesapeake, Virginia. Donald was preceded in death by his parents, Betty and Dennis Hanes, and his son-in-law, Todd Sullivan. A private family service will be held at a later date. The family would like to thank Dr. Burton Scott, Neurologist with Duke University School of Medicine. They would also like to acknowledge Diana Abraham and the staff at Sunrise at North Hills and Transitions LifeCare for their loving care and support. The family requests that in lieu of flowers, donations may be made in Donald's memory to Neuse River Golden Retriever Rescue, PO Box 37156, Raleigh, NC, 27627.
Published in Salisbury Post on Oct. 15, 2019