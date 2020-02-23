Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Donald Heglar. View Sign Service Information Powles Funeral Home, Inc. 913 West Main Street Rockwell , NC 28138 (704)-279-7241 Send Flowers Obituary

Donald Wayne Heglar, 84, of Rockwell passed away on Feb. 20, 2020, at his home surrounded by his family. Donald was born on July 29, 1935 in Iredell county, son of the late Howard A. and Florence Laughlin Heglar of Kannapolis. Donald was a 1953 graduate of Landis High School. After graduation he enlisted in the United States Coast Guard and served four years, obtaining the rank of Aviation Radioman 2nd Class. In 1957 he married his sweetheart Myra Lipe of Mt. Ulla, and in 1958 he enlisted in the United States Air Force, earning the A.F. Commendation and Meritorious Service Medals, and obtained the rank of Master Sergeant. He also studied and received his 1st class FCC licenses. Donald retired from the Air Force in 1974 after 16 1/2 years of service. After retiring from the Air Force, Donald went to work for Cannon Mills in the electric shop. He also attended Rowan Tech and received an Associate Degree in Electronics and an Associates Degree in Electrical. Donald then went to work for Southern Railroad, as a Telephone Maintainer in the Linwood Yard until retirement. After retirement Donald studied and received an Associate Degree of Christian Studies, a Bachelor Degree in Church Ministry, a Certificate of Ordination, and License to be a Pastor from the Sure Foundation Theological Institute. He was a member of Bethel Baptist Church of Rockwell for over 40 years, he served as deacon, usher, school board member, sound technician and taught Sunday School. Donald enjoyed woodworking and reading Christian books. In addition to his parents, Donald is preceded in death by daughter-in-law, Shellie Heglar. Donald is survived by his wife of over 62 years, Myra Lipe Heglar; sons, Bruce Heglar and wife Penny, Brian Heglar, and Keith Heglar and wife Kim; grandchildren, Danielle Kinmon and husband Michael, Desi Brown and husband John, Kody Heglar and wife Emma, Tori Harris and husband Jonathan, Kayla Heglar, Wess Heglar, and Levi Heglar; great-grandchildren, Olivia and Eleanor Kinmon, James and Logan Harris. Visitation: The family will receive friends and relatives on Monday, Feb. 24, at Powles Staton Funeral Home from 1:30 to 3 p.m. Service: The funeral will be held on Monday, Feb. 24, at 3 p.m., at the Powles Staton Funeral Home Chapel, conducted by Pastor David Fulp, Rev. Ken Prater and Pastor John Houghton. Burial will follow at Brookhill Memorial Gardens with Military Graveside Rites provided by the United States Air Force. Memorials: In lieu of flowers memorials may be made to Trellis Supportive Care 301 S. Main Street Salisbury, NC 28144 or to Gideons International PO Box 140800 Nashville, TN 37214-0800. Powles Staton Funeral Home honored provider of Veterans Funeral Care is assisting the Heglar family. Online condolences may be made at

