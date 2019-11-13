Donald Eugene Jacobs, 73, of Cooleemee passed away on Friday, November 8, 2019 at Novant Health Rowan Medical Center. Don was born November 4, 1946, to the late Harry “Buck” Jacobs and the late Lena Matherly Jacobs in Cooleemee. The oldest of three boys, he was also preceded in death by brothers, Ricky and Mike Jacobs of Cooleemee. A 1965 graduate of Davie County High School, Don was a veteran of the United States Army where he served a tour of duty in Vietnam at Camp Bearcat. He was a radio operator for the 56 th Transportation Co and left as an E-5 Sergeant. Afterward Don worked in the Filament Lab at KOSA where he retired after 35 years of service. He is survived by his wife Helen Fisher Jacobs, whom he married in 1972 and recently celebrated 47 years of marriage, and son Chris Jacobs of Salisbury. Don will be buried at Rowan Memorial Park at a later date. Memorials may be considered for: s Family Support, 920 South 107 Ave STE 250, Omaha, NE 68114, ALSAC – St Jude Children's Research Hospital, 262 Danny Thomas Place, Memphis TN 38105, or donor's choice. Summersett Funeral Home of Salisbury is in charge of the arrangements. Online condolences may be made at www.summersettfuneralhome.com.
Published in Salisbury Post on Nov. 13, 2019