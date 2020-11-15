Donald Lee Burchard, 75, of Salisbury, passed away at Trinity Oaks Health and Rehabilitation with his loving family by his side on Friday, November 13, 2020, after a hard fought battle with Parkinson's disease. He was born March 3, 1945, in Detroit, MI to the late Floyd Leroy Burchard and Clara Mae Osborne Burchard. Mr. Burchard attended Northern Michigan University and was a veteran of the United States Air Force serving from 1964-1966. He was employed with Synflex as a national salesman and retired from HBD Industries where he was also employed in national sales. Mr. Burchard was former Lieutenant Governor for Kiwanis International for the state of Ohio and a Mason. In addition to his parents, Mr. Burchard was preceded in death by his brother-in-law, William Theakston. He is survived by his wife Judith Ann Burchard, whom he married June 13, 1998; daughter, Eve Norton; daughter, Chadum Johnston (Brad) and their son, Liam; son, Michael Burchard (Linda) and their daughter, Sydni; son, Douglas Burchard (Lori) and their children, Anna and William; daughter, Jennifer Cleveland (Kevin) and their children, Kayla, Alex, Tyler, and Andrew; daughter, Catherine McClellan (Joe) and their children, Austin, Collin, Autumn, and Bradley; son, Timothy Tobias (Samantha); and daughter, Katie Carpenter (Andrew) and their children, Harper and Amelia; sister, Aileen Theakston; brother, Floyd Burchard (Anita); and numerous nieces and nephews. Visitation: The family will greet friends and relatives from 11:00 AM to 11:45 AM on Tuesday, November 17, at Powles Staton Funeral Home in Rockwell. Service: The prayer service will follow at 12:00 Noon on Tuesday in the chapel of Powles Staton Funeral Home conducted by Father Shawn O'Neal. Military Rites will be rendered by the U.S. Air Force and Rowan County Veterans Honor Guard. The family wishes to extend a special thank you to the staff and administration of Trinity Oaks for their love, support, and care. Memorial: In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Rowan Helping Ministries, 226 North Long Street, Salisbury, NC 28144. Powles Staton Funeral Home of Rockwell is assisting the Burchard family. Online condolences may be made at www.powlesfuneralhome.com
.