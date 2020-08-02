1/1
Donald Lee Owens
Donald Lee Owens, 73, of Woodleaf, passed away Tuesday, July 28, 2020 at his residence. Born June 30, 1947 in Washington, DC he was a son of the late D.Y. Owens and Thelma Wilburn Owens. He was a highly decorated Veteran of the United States Army, receiving three Purple Hearts, the National Defense Medal, Bronze Star, Combat Infantry Badge, and the Vietnam Campaign Medal. He was a retired truck driver. He loved building models of Star Trek and Star Wars. He enjoyed gardening and was proud of his tomatoes. He was a loving father and grandfather. In addition to his parents he was preceded in death by a brother, Billy Owens and a sister, Pat Love. Left to cherish his memory are his son, Aaron Owens (fiancée Emily Livengood) and step-son, Duane Ryal all of Camden, SC; and three grandchildren. Cameron Everhart Owens, Isabella Owens and Zoey Owens. A graveside service will be conducted at 9:00 a.m. Thursday, August 6, 2020 at the Salisbury National Cemetery. Military Rites will be provided by the National Guard and the Rowan County Veterans Honor Guard. Memorials may be made to the Wounded Warrior Project, P.O. Box 758516, Topeka, KS 66675. Summersett Funeral Home is serving the Owens family. Online condolences may be made at www.summersettfuneralhome.com.

Published in Salisbury Post on Aug. 2, 2020.
