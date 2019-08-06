Donald Lyle Hudson, 80 of Salisbury, passed away Saturday, Aug. 3, 2019 at Novant Health Kiser Hospice House in Salisbury after a period of declining health. He was born in Catawba County on July 26, 1939, he was the son of the late Lyle and Hazel McCall Hudson. Donald was a former member of the First Baptist Church in Hickory, and a current member of Gloria Dei Lutheran Church in Salisbury. He worked at MDI for 25 years and retired from Hickory Chair after 20 years of service. He is survived by his sister, Hazel Proctor; nephew, Doug Proctor and wife Julie; nephew, Jeff Proctor and wife Kristi; great-nieces, Payton Proctor, Candice Stiller and husband Corey and Brittany Adams and husband Spencer, all of Salisbury; great-nephew Hobie Proctor and wife Chesley of Lexington; and a great-great-niece, Piper Adams of Salisbury. Visitation & Service: The family will receive friends Thursday, Aug. 8, 2019 from 1-2 p.m. at Hickory Funeral Home. Funeral service will held Thursday, Aug. 8, 2019 at 2:00pm at Hickory Funeral Home with Reverend Jeffery Bumgarner officiating. Burial will follow at Catawba Memorial Park with Masonic Rites. Arrangements are with Hickory Funeral Home. Online condolences may be left at www.hickoryfh.com.
Published in Salisbury Post on Aug. 6, 2019