Donald Madison Gobble, born May 24, 1953 (aged 67), passed away unexpectedly on September 16, 2020 from complications due to coronavirus (COVID-19). Donnie, to his family and friends, was born in Salisbury, NC to parents John and Carolyn Gobble. He was a graduate of East Rowan High School in 1971. He married the love of his life, Carol Adams Gobble in 1972 and the two were married for nearly 48 years until his untimely passing. Donnie was a dedicated husband and in 1979 he also became a dedicated father with the birth of his only child, Jeff Gobble (41, currently of Melbourne, FL). He loved his family and always made sure that his final words any time he spoke to them were to tell them that he loved them, even his last on this Earth. One of his biggest accomplishments in this life was his family and how through everything life can throw at it, they stayed together and love never failed them. It was this example and proof of how God loves us and how we should love that inspires his family today. Donnie was a driven worker and this trait helped him move forward at several automotive locations as a Service Manager. However, he will always be remembered for his 26 years of dedicated service at Mooresville Ford where he was given the greatest opportunity to touch many lives through his work habits and spiritual outlook. His presence there was cherished and will leave a lasting impression. Donnie was a lifelong member of Canaan Baptist Church in Salisbury, NC. All who ever met him know, without a doubt, that when he took his final breath here on Earth and his heart stopped beating, the next ones were in the presence of his Lord and Savior, Jesus Christ. Donnie will be remembered for the many small things he did that touched so many lives with what can only be described as God working through him. Aside from being survived by his wife and son, Donnie also leaves behind his father, John Gobble of Denton, NC, brothers Michael Gobble and James (Jimmy) Gobble of Salisbury, and his grandchildren: Austin Leon (21) of Fort Hood, TX, Avalyn Gobble (9) and Eliza Gobble (8) of Melbourne, FL. He is also survived by his many brother-in-laws, sister-in-laws, nieces and nephews who love and will miss him. Donnie will be laid to rest at Brookhill Memorial Cemetery in Rockwell, NC on October 10, 2020 at 2:30pm. All who knew Donnie are welcome to attend. The family has asked that anyone in attendance, out of respect for the virus that took Donnie's life, wear a mask, refrain from hugging and handshaking as much as possible and practice social distancing. The family also asks that while we will be mourning the absence of our friend, father, husband, brother here on Earth, we be encouraged and celebrate his home-going with the understanding though that we can't bring him back but in memory, we will absolutely go be with him when God calls us home. Powles Staton Funeral Home is assisting the Gobble family. Online condolences may be made at www.powlesfuneralhome.com
