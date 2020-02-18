Donald Robinson

Mr. Donald Hughes Robinson, age 74, of Kernersville, NC passed away on, Tuesday, Feb. 4, 2020, at W. G. Bill Hefner VA Medical Center, Salisbury. Arrangements are Wednesday, Feb. 19, 2020, with visitation at 11:30a.m., and service at 12 Noon at Potter's House Outreach Ministries, Salisbury. Interment will follow in the Salisbury National Cemetery. Boone-Carroll Funeral Home is assisting the family. Online condolences may be sent to boone-carrollfh.com.
Published in Salisbury Post on Feb. 18, 2020
