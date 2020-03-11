Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Donald Ross Castor Sr.. View Sign Service Information Lady's Funeral Home 268 North Cannon Boulevard Kannapolis , NC 28083 (704)-933-2131 Visitation 1:30 PM Parkwood Baptist Church Memorial service 3:00 PM the Worship Center. Send Flowers Obituary

Donald Ross Castor, Sr., 88, was born on August 10, 1931, in his grandmother's home (still standing) in Kannapolis. He walked through heaven's gates on March 9th at 4:30 am. Donald lived in his home in Kannapolis, NC until the last week of his life where he moved to the NC State Veteran's Home in Salisbury, NC. He loved well and impacted those that knew him. He lived in the small moments of each day and his laughter was infectious. Donald served in the United State Air Force in active duty from July of 1951 - 1955 as a jet engine mechanic, and continued in the Reserve for four more years. He continued his love of planes and enjoyed attending air shows with his brothers and sons. After serving in the military, Donald worked at NAPA Auto Parts stores most of his life. Motorcycles infatuated Donald. He rode until he was 85. Donald is preceded in death by his parents, Ross Alexander Castor and Helen Smith Castor, both of Kannapolis and his first wife, Shirley Petty Castor who passed in 1997. He is also preceded in death by two siblings, David L. Castor, of Cary, NC and Martha Castor Sigmon, of Newton, NC. His surviving brother, Philip L. Castor, lives in Kannapolis. Donald has three surviving children. Donald Castor, Jr. of Concord and his twin daughters, Alicia Castor Jones (and husband Chris) of Huntersville and their five children; Adriana Castor Bain (and husband Brian) of Concord and their three children. Donald has one daughter, Ann Castor Wayne, of Concord. Ann's children are Isaiah Wayne (and wife Candy) of Davidson and their two children; Heather Wayne Spreen (and husband Darren) of Denver, Colorado and their three children; and Daniel Wayne (and wife Jessica) of Concord and their two children. Tim Castor (and wife Amy) of Concord, and their two children, Zac & Zoe Castor. Donald married Ellen Hartsell Castor later in life and inherited another family. Ellen passed in 2004. Ellen's surviving daughter is Myra Hartsell Sastoque (and her husband Luis). They have two sons, Ricco Sastoque (and wife Ivette) of Concord, and their three children and Donald Sastoque (and wife Melissa) of Concord, and their five children. The visitation will be at 1:30 pm on Saturday, March 14, at Parkwood Baptist Church. The memorial service will follow immediately at 3:00 pm in the Worship Center. Burial with military honors will follow at Center Grove Lutheran Cemetery in Kannapolis. Donald's deep loyalty to his country and community are how we will remember him. He leaves a legacy of loving his family and friends unconditionally. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be sent to Parkwood Baptist Church (Benevolence Fund), 1069 Central Drive, Concord, NC 28027 or , 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105, or Charlotte Rescue Mission, 907 West 1st Street, Charlotte, NC 28202 or Veterans of Foreign Wars, 2500 N. Cannon Blvd., Kannapolis, NC 28083. Remembrances may be sent to the family online at

