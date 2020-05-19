Donald Rowley French, Sr., 85, of Quincy FL., formerly of Moultrie, died Thursday, May 14, 2020 at Big Bend Hospice in Tallahassee, FL. Born December 30, 1934 in Cassapolis, Michigan, he was the son of the late Ned Edgar French and Pearl Blossom Rowley French. Mr. French served in the United States Air Force during the Korean Conflict in the Strategic Air Command, 343rd Bomb Squadron, 98th Bomb Wing. His family remembers how he loved life, and was outgoing, “He did it his way”. He was a retired Production Manager with Skyline Corporation in Mocksville. Mr. French was of the Baptist faith. He was a member of the V.F.W., AMVETS, Moultrie Moose Lodge and the American Legion. He enjoyed hunting and was an avid golfer and fisherman. Survivors include his wife Janis Elaine Tanner French; sons, Donald R. French, Jr. and wife Kathy of Salisbury, Douglas E. French and wife Jacquie of Salisbury, Donald P. McCardle, Jr. and wife Lindsey of Quincy, FL, Shawn McCardle and wife Maggie of Marianna, FL; daughter, Jennifer Hudgins of Bristol, FL; sisters, Dora Jean Weinke of Granger, IN, Dorothy Dionson of Waldorf, MD; grandchildren, Ryan French, Aaron French, Brandy Costner and husband Stephen, Amber Eudy and Dalton, Brandon McCardle and wife Jillian, Drew McCardle, Matt McCardle, Jessica McCardle, Shauna McCardle, Madelyn Guevara, Ayden Hudgins, and Waylon Hudgins; greatgrandchildren, Chase Costner, Logan Costner, Raelynn Eudy, Kylar Eudy, and Madison McCardle; special friend, Domingo Guevara of Bristol, FL. Service: Due to ongoing concerns regarding the COVID-19 pandemic, a private graveside service, with Military Honors, was held Monday, May 18, 2020 at Cobb Suncrest Memorial Gardens with Rev. Doug Hemanes officiating. Memorials: Memorial contributions may be made to VFW Post, 1114 5th Ave SE, Moultrie, GA 31768. Cobb Funeral Chapel has been entrusted with arrangements. Please sign the online guestbook at www.cobbfuneralchapel.com.
Published in Salisbury Post on May 19, 2020.