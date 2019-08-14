Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Donald Vernon Paschke. View Sign Service Information Graveside service 11:00 AM Rowan Memorial Park Send Flowers Obituary

Donald Vernon Paschke will be laid to rest beside his beloved wife, Helen Burton Paschke, originally of Spencer North Carolina. A brief graveside ceremony will be held at Rowan Memorial Park at 11:00 AM, Saturday, the 17 th of August. The public is welcome. Don was born on October 22, 1929 and grew up in Marinette, Wisconsin. Upon his graduation from high school, he moved to Chicago to study singing. There he met Helen, where they were married in 1951. They enjoyed 54 years of marriage until Helens passing in 2005. Don passed away in Albuquerque New Mexico on December 15, 2018 after a brief illness. Don and Helen shared a deep love of music. After serving in the Army (where he played tuba in the band) he pursued degrees in vocal performance and pedagogy. He was a highly respected performer and teacher and is greatly missed by those who worked with him. After a brief stint teaching voice at Berea College in Kentucky, Don and Helen spent most of their lives in Portales New Mexico, where he was a professor at Eastern New Mexico University until his retirement in 1994. Even in retirement he remained very active in the musical community. Together with their two children they made frequent trips back to North Carolina to visit relatives, including Helens sister, Evelyn Patterson (of Hillsborough) – visits that were eagerly anticipated by all. Probably Dons greatest passion and commitment was serving as the choir director for the churches he and Helen attended. He continued serving in this capacity at the Portales and Clovis Presbyterian Churches in New Mexico long after his retirement from teaching. After moving to Albuquerque he continued to sing in his church choir until a couple months before his passing. Don and Helen were deeply devoted to each other and to raising their two children, both of whom pursued music. Don is survived by his son, David Paschke, and his daughter, Celeste Deppmeier, along with their spouses and four grandchildren. In lieu of flowers donations may be given in Dons honor to the Donald and Helen Paschke Young Singer Award at Eastern New Mexico University.

