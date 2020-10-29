Donna Hales

Donna Regina Hales “Nana” (Watson), 69, of Hendersonville, TN, went into the arms of her Lord and Savior on October 26 at 8:30pm at St. Thomas West Hospital after a 33-year battle with Rheumatoid Arthritis. Small in physical stature, Regina had a heart for others bigger than life, even as she fought substantial health ailments and suffered tremendous physical pain. She demonstrated love beyond measure to every person she knew and daily encouraged so many through phone calls, letters, cards and texts. Known for her tremendous outward beauty, as RA tormented her small frame and altered her earthly body, her inner beauty only grew deeper and stronger. She clung tightly to Jesus Christ, grew closer and closer to Him as her disease progressed and unceasingly poured herself into lifting up all those around her. She believed in those who did not believe in themselves and demonstrated to us all the epitome of relentless love and nurturing. To know her was to be loved big. To know her was to be encouraged immensely. To know her was to be accepted always. And to know her was to have the most amazing gift of a constant and faithful prayer warrior. Her kind words, beautiful and sweet soul and the way in which she expressed love will live on for generations to come through all those she quietly touched. Regina was born on July 17, 1951, in Salisbury, to Summey Irene (Loflin) and Joseph Bernard Watson. She met Pete Hales while attending Western Carolina University, and they were married on December 31, 1971. After four years of Pete serving in the military as a Marine, the couple settled in North Carolina. Pete's job with Scott Paper Company moved them to Hendersonville, TN, in 1985, where they raised four boys. Regina went back to finish college and graduated with a degree in education from Western Kentucky University in 1993. She taught kindergarten at Nannie Berry Elementary for six years before retiring in 2000. Regina is survived by her husband of 49 years, Pete Hales; four sons, Ryan (Wendi), Brad (Andrea), Justin and Derek (Rebecca); seven grandchildren, Mia, Sawyer, Alexis, Addison, Mason, Silas and Lucy; mother, Irene Watson; five siblings, Rita Savage (Lad), Barry Watson (Penny), Tammy Pritchard (Bryan), Phil Watson (Jacqui) and Jatana King (Mitch). She is preceded in death by her father, Bernard Watson, March 2004. Visitation: Gathering of Family & Friends will be held Friday from 6:00 P.M. until 8:00 P.M. at Hendersonville Funeral Home and Saturday from 10:00 A.M. until the service hour at Our Lady of the Lake Catholic Church. Service: A Celebration of Life will be held Saturday, October 31, 2020, at 11:00 A.M., Our Lady of the Lake Catholic Church. Interment: Interment will follow at Hendersonville Memory Gardens. Memorial: In lieu of flowers the family respectfully requests memorial contributions be made to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital
