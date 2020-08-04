Donna Lane South, 58, died on Sunday, August 2, after a brief, but valiant, battle against metastatic melanoma. Donna was the daughter of the late Bruce and Nancy South. A 1979 graduate of East Rowan High School, Donna was an exceptional athlete who lettered in basketball, cross country, softball and tennis. While she earned numerous All-County and All-Conference recognitions, Donna was most proud of the respect she received for being a tough competitor and generous teammate. Following high school, Donna briefly attended Atlantic Christian (now Barton) College and Western Carolina University before finding her niche and life's passion in the nursing program at Rowan Cabarrus Community College, from which she graduated with honors in 1983. Donna's nursing career included stints in Cardiac Care and Neonatal Intensive Care units, but her true love was emergency medicine. She worked in Emergency Rooms at Rowan Regional Medical Center, Lexington Memorial Hospital, (Washington) DC General Hospital, Carolinas Medical Center (Charlotte), and Lancaster (SC) Medical Center. Reluctantly, Donna ended her nursing career in 2010 due to medical disability caused by a serious back injury she suffered while working. Donna loved sports, the outdoors and her pets. Her fur babies, always adopted from the Rowan County Animal Shelter or another rescue organization, were loved, spoiled and pampered beyond their wildest expectations. And, like many rescue pets, they returned Donna's devotion in full measure. Donna is survived by her sister, Karen South Jones (Mike), and brother, Bruce South; sister-in-law Tonya South; her nephews, Josh South and Brant Goheen, both of Washington State; her niece, Kristine South, and great nephews, Kainon and Kyngston South of Spencer; her Uncle Tommy and Aunt Beverly Haithcock; cousins Deborah Thrower, Mark Miller, Eric Miller, Jason Haithcock, Kelly Haithcock, Jim Davidson, Lynn Davidson Lynch, Susan Davidson Byerly, Michael Davidson, Ken Clapp; and best friend, Suzie Jordan of Charlotte. Out of an abundance of caution and respect for the health of others, there will be no memorial service at this time. When it is safe to do so, the South family hopes you will join them in a celebration of Donna's life. If you desire, you may honor Donna with a donation to Faithful Friends Animal Sanctuary by way of Friends of Rowan, PO Box 262, Salisbury, NC 28145-0262, please put in the memo line Faithful Friends and the donation will be doubled or Trinity Oaks, 728 Klumac Road, Salisbury, NC 28144. The South family wishes to thank the exceptional staff of Trinity Oaks Health and Rehab for the care they gave her during the last weeks of her life. Thanks, also, to the staff of Carolina Oncology Associates. Though Donna had only a few visits, the entire staff demonstrated a compassion and sensitivity that is the definition of remarkable care. Finally, Karen and Bruce extend their heartfelt gratitude and love to Donna's Woodbrook neighbors: the Pooles, the Shavers, the McNabbs, the Fingers and the Harringtons. You looked out for and took care of Donna and are living examples of the Greatest Commandment: “You shall love your neighbor as yourself.” The following quote was found in Donna's papers: “It is in the quiet crucible of your personal, private sufferings that your noblest dreams are born, and God's greatest gifts are given in compensation for what you've been through.” Donna's suffering is over. May she be rejoicing in those gifts. Summersett Funeral Home is serving the South family. Online condolences may be made at www.summersettfuneralhome.com
