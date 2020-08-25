Donnie Gulledge

Donnie Lee Gulledge, 71, of Concord passed away on August 22, 2020. He was born April 28, 1949 in Ruby, SC, a son of Betty Sue Blue Huffman and the late David Silas Gulledge. Donnie was a veteran of the US Army serving in the Vietnam War and also in the Salisbury National Guard. Donnie grew up and lived in Rowan County most of his life. He worked at Douglas Airport in Charlotte most of his lifetime working for US Airways and then became a TSA security agent. In addition to his mother, Donnie is survived by his wife, Ma. Teresa Gulledge, daughter, Erika Dawn Gulledge and sister, Evelyn Goodman. Service: A graveside service will be held at 9:00 AM Thursday, August 27, 2020 at the National Cemetery in Salisbury with military honors. His family will receive friends from 5:30 to 7:30 PM Wednesday at Whitley's Funeral Home. Online condolences may be left at www.whitleysfuneralhome.com