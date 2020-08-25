1/
Donnie Gulledge
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Donnie's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Donnie Lee Gulledge, 71, of Concord passed away on August 22, 2020. He was born April 28, 1949 in Ruby, SC, a son of Betty Sue Blue Huffman and the late David Silas Gulledge. Donnie was a veteran of the US Army serving in the Vietnam War and also in the Salisbury National Guard. Donnie grew up and lived in Rowan County most of his life. He worked at Douglas Airport in Charlotte most of his lifetime working for US Airways and then became a TSA security agent. In addition to his mother, Donnie is survived by his wife, Ma. Teresa Gulledge, daughter, Erika Dawn Gulledge and sister, Evelyn Goodman. Service: A graveside service will be held at 9:00 AM Thursday, August 27, 2020 at the National Cemetery in Salisbury with military honors. His family will receive friends from 5:30 to 7:30 PM Wednesday at Whitley's Funeral Home. Online condolences may be left at www.whitleysfuneralhome.com

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Salisbury Post on Aug. 25, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Whitley's Funeral Home
1748 Dale Earnhardt Blvd
Kannapolis, NC 28083
(704) 933-2222
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved