Donnie Howard Jolly, 60, passed away Friday, April, 10, 2020. Donnie was born March 28, 1950, to Francella (d. 1987) and John Bailey (d. 1990). He grew up in Salisbury, North Carolina as the oldest of four siblings. While in Salisbury, he graduated from Price High School and attended Livingstone College. Afterwards, he took off for Washington DC where he called home for the remainder of his earthly life. While working for C&P Telephone, Donnie met Marjorie Woodard, and life as he knew it would never be the same afterwards. They married in 1973 and were blessed with 2 children, Michelle (d. 1976) and Jamal. Donnie was someone that nobody would ever forget. He made many friends and had several accomplishments in his life. Anyone that knew him, knew that he loved to entertain and loved being the life of the party. He was a die hard Redskins fan (yes, even today) and always looked forward to seeing them play. In 1993, he joined Fellowship Lodge No. 26 of the Free Accepted Masons where he was active for many years. After working for 33 years, he retired from Verizon in 2003. In addition to his wife Marjorie and son Jamal, Donnie leaves behind his sisters Veronica and Cheryl (Shirley Jr.) both of Salisbury; he was proceeded in death by his brother Gary Bailey (d. 2015). He also leaves behind many brothers and sister-n-laws, cousins, nieces, godchildren, brothers-in-law Freemasonry and friends. Strickland Funeral Services, 6500 Allentown Road, Camp Springs, MD 20748 is servicing the family.

Donnie Howard Jolly, 60, passed away Friday, April, 10, 2020. Donnie was born March 28, 1950, to Francella (d. 1987) and John Bailey (d. 1990). He grew up in Salisbury, North Carolina as the oldest of four siblings. While in Salisbury, he graduated from Price High School and attended Livingstone College. Afterwards, he took off for Washington DC where he called home for the remainder of his earthly life. While working for C&P Telephone, Donnie met Marjorie Woodard, and life as he knew it would never be the same afterwards. They married in 1973 and were blessed with 2 children, Michelle (d. 1976) and Jamal. Donnie was someone that nobody would ever forget. He made many friends and had several accomplishments in his life. Anyone that knew him, knew that he loved to entertain and loved being the life of the party. He was a die hard Redskins fan (yes, even today) and always looked forward to seeing them play. In 1993, he joined Fellowship Lodge No. 26 of the Free Accepted Masons where he was active for many years. After working for 33 years, he retired from Verizon in 2003. In addition to his wife Marjorie and son Jamal, Donnie leaves behind his sisters Veronica and Cheryl (Shirley Jr.) both of Salisbury; he was proceeded in death by his brother Gary Bailey (d. 2015). He also leaves behind many brothers and sister-n-laws, cousins, nieces, godchildren, brothers-in-law Freemasonry and friends. Strickland Funeral Services, 6500 Allentown Road, Camp Springs, MD 20748 is servicing the family. Published in Salisbury Post on Apr. 19, 2020

