Donnie Mae Gilbert Allen
Donnie Mae Gilbert Allen, 86, of Salisbury passed away Tuesday, October 13, 2020 at her residence. Mrs. Allen was born April 25, 1934 in Rowan County, to the late Blanche Menster Gilbert and John Perry Gilbert and was a graduate of East Spencer High School. She worked for RW Norman and Collins/Aikman. Mrs. Allen was a member of Stallings Memorial Baptist Church. She enjoyed spending time with her children and grandchildren. Preceding her in death was her husband William Franklin Allen; brothers, Earl Daniel Gilbert, Johnny P. Gilbert and sister, Margie Trexler. Surviving is her son, Greg S. Allen and his wife Lisa of Belmont; daughter, Teresa Allen Ball and husband Bob of Raleigh; sister, Katherine Seaford of Salisbury; grandchildren, Lauren Ball, Erin Cutrell (Greg), Brett Allen, and Kayla Meyer (Matt); great-grandchildren, Gracelyn, Berklee, Aiden and baby Kinslee on the way. Service: A Graveside Service will be held 11 AM Friday (Oct. 16) at Rowan Memorial Park, conducted by Rev. Larry Gilbreth. Due to COVID-19 social distancing and masks are requested for all attendees. Memorial: Memorials may be made to Stallings Memorial Baptist Church, 817 S. Main Street, Salisbury, NC 28144. Summersett Funeral Home is serving the Allen family. Online condolences may be made at www.summersettfuneralhome.com.

Published in Salisbury Post on Oct. 15, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
OCT
16
Graveside service
11:00 AM
Rowan Memorial Park
Summersett Funeral Home, Inc. & Cremation Center - Salisbury
1315 West Innes Street
Salisbury, NC 28144
