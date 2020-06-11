Mr. Donnie Ray Raffaldt, Sr., 62, passed away Saturday, June 6, 2020, in China Grove. Service: A funeral service is scheduled for 11:00 am Thursday, June 11, 2020, at Lady's Funeral Home Chapel. Rev. Randy Tucker will officiate. Interment will follow at Carolina Memorial Park in Kannapolis. Visitation: The family will receive friends from 10:00 am to 10:45 am Thursday at Lady's Funeral Home. Mr. Raffaldt was born August 7, 1957 in Chesterfield, SC. He was a son of the late Gus Lee Raffaldt and Esther Moree Raffaldt. He was a hardworking man all of his life. Donnie enjoyed watching westerns on TV. He loved old cars and helping people with anything they needed. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by an infant sister; and nine brothers, James, Winford, Roy Lee, David, Emmanuel, Jerry, Dwight, Lawson and Robert Raffaldt. Mr. Raffaldt is survived by four sons, Justin Raffaldt, Scott Raffaldt, Johnny Horne and wife Linnea and Donnie R. Raffaldt, Jr., all of Kannapolis; and eight grandchildren. Remembrances may be sent to the family online at www.ladysfuneralhome.com. Lady's Funeral Home & Crematory is assisting the family of Mr. Raffaldt.
Published in Salisbury Post on Jun. 11, 2020.