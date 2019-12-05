Dontay Lamont Rozzel, 22, of Salisbury, passed away Tuesday, December 3, 2019. He was born May 10, 1997, in Bluefield, WV. Dontay was a 2015 graduate of Henderson Independent High School in Salisbury and obtained his certification as a Production Technician at Rowan-Cabarrus Community College. He was currently employed as a Production Technician at Carolina Precision Manufacturing in Mooresville and previously worked at Americhem in Concord. Dontay loved the outdoors, enjoyed writing poems, drawing, computers and gaming. He loved life and loved helping others. Dontay is survived by his mother, Shannon Rozzel of Salisbury and fathers, Donovan Rozzel of Rockwell and Jeremiah Johnson of Lexington, MO; brothers, Austin Vance of Lexington, MO, Anthony Rozzel of Anchorage, AK, and Gage Rozzel of Rockwell; grandparents, Sunny Finley of Bluefield, WV, Douglas Rozzel of Bluefield, WV, and Randy and Pat Simpson of Lexington, MO; and numerous aunts, uncles, and cousins. The family will greet friends and relatives on Friday, December 6, 2019, 6:00 pm - 8:00 pm at Powles Staton Funeral Home, Rockwell, NC. Memorials may be made to , 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105. Powles Staton Funeral Home of Rockwell is assisting the Rozzel family. Online condolences may be made at www.powlesfuneralhome.com.
Published in Salisbury Post on Dec. 5, 2019