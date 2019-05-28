Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Doris Bass. View Sign Service Information Powles Funeral Home, Inc. 913 West Main Street Rockwell , NC 28138 (704)-279-7241 Send Flowers Obituary

Surrounded by her family, Doris Eva Walser Bass, 93, of Salisbury left her mortal body to be with the Lord on Saturday May 25, 2019 at the Glenn A. Kiser Hospice House in Salisbury. Doris was born on December 9, 1925 in Salisbury to the late William Arthur Walser and Mary Alice Hege. She was married to Junior Dwight Bass on December 23, 1943. Doris retired from Celanese, where she worked for 22 years in the Chem Lab. She was a member of the First Baptist Church of Rockwell and she was the last of 13 siblings to pass away. Because her father was a member of the Junior Order of United American Mechanics, after his death and that of her mother, Doris was raised in the Junior Order Home Orphanage in Tiffin, OH and later in Lexington, NC, where she graduated high school. Known to each other as “Home Kids”, the orphanage was a self-contained community including academic and vocational training. She often referred to her time as a “Home Kid” as the happiest period of her life. She was an excellent artist, voracious reader and a loving mother. She was a prime example of our greatest generation that survived both the great depression and WWII. She lived an exemplary life, passing on her values to her extended family and to everyone that she met. She will be missed beyond measure by her extended family who are deeply saddened by her loss. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Junior Dwight Bass in 2002; her daughter, Judith Alice Eagle in 2016. She is survived by seven children and their spouses, Gary (Pam) Bass, Ann (Reggie) Hall, David Bass, Don (Dawn) Bass, Bonnie (Ken) Mills, Lisa Farina, and Steve Bass; 13 Grandchildren, 14 Great Grandchildren and 4 Great-Great Grandchildren. A Visitation will be held on Wednesday May 29, 2019 from 1:00 PM to 2:00 PM at First Baptist Church of Rockwell (8630 Hillcrest Dr, Rockwell, NC 28138 ). The Funeral Service will follow the visitation at 2:00 PM at the church, conducted by, Rev. Matthew Laughter, and Rev. Benny Vickrey. Burial will follow at Rowan Memorial Park. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to First Baptist Church of Rockwell for the Building Fund. Powles Staton Funeral Home is assisting the Bass family. Online condolences may be at

