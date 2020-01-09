Guest Book View Sign Service Information Visitation 2:30 PM - 3:00 PM Faith Baptist Church 203 N. Main Street Faith , NC View Map Send Flowers Memorial service 3:00 PM Faith Baptist Church 203 N. Main Street Faith , NC View Map Send Flowers Obituary

Doris Neomia Bogie Bryan, 85, of Salisbury, passed away on January 4, 2020 at her home. She was born May 13, 1934 in Lumberton, NC. Her parents were James Alexander Bogie and Janie Blackburn Bogie. Doris raised three children and worked as an area manager for Hazel Keller Cosmetics serving the company, her many sales consultants and her many clients from the mid-sixties until her retirement. In her spare time she enjoyed her family, her church, her numerous friends, reading and studying the bible and serving her community. From serving in her church to delivering Meals on Wheels to visiting the sick and shut in to visiting those in nursing homes, she lived a full, active life of service to her Lord and those around her. She loved Jesus and wanted her life to reflect this. We, her children acknowledge on this day that her love for Jesus was not simply words but a reality. In addition to her parents, Doris was preceded in death by her loving husband, Thomas Albert Bryan in 2017 and by her granddaughter, Meagan who was the daughter of Sherry in 1988. Doris is survived by her son, James Dana Bryan of Waxhaw, NC; Steven Craig Bryan of Salisbury, NC; Sherry Lynn Earnhardt of Salisbury, NC, her eight grandchildren and her six greatgrandchildren. There will be a memorial service held at Faith Baptist Church, 203 N. Main Street, Faith, NC 28041 on Saturday, January 11th, 2020 at 3 PM. The family will begin receiving guests in the church lobby at 2:30 PM. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Faith Baptist Church Building Fund at 203 N. Main Street, Faith, NC 28041 or Karon Goble in support of her ministry of “Change The World” bracelets. Please mail the checks to Faith Baptist Church with the designation of Bracelet Ministry. Carolina Cremation is assisting the Bryan family. Online condolences may be made at

