Mrs. Doris Elizabeth Kirby Cress, age 91 of China Grove, passed away on Friday, Oct. 9, 2020, at her home surrounded by her loving family. Born Oct. 22, 1928, in Rowan County, Doris was the daughter of the late Dewey Kirby and Thelma Bourne Kirby Martin. She was preceded in death by her husband of 40 years, David Jeremiah Cress. Doris was a longtime member of Mount Zion United Church of Christ where she was a member of the Nancy Fisher Circle. Doris worked for many years at China Grove Drug and Brown Drug as a pharmacy tech and also worked for Belk Clothing Company in China Grove. She was a longtime member of both the China Grove-Landis Pilot Club and China Grove Beautification Committee. Doris enjoyed square dancing with the Tarheel Squares and delivering Meals on Wheels with her daughter, Dianne. She loved her family and cherished the time she spent with them. Those left to cherish her memory are her son, Danny Jeremiah Cress (Faye) and her daughter, Dianne Wallace (Albert). She also leaves behind grandchildren, Susan Ferrare (Matthew), Kathy Ayash (J.R.), Karen Harwood (Darrell), Jeremiah Cress (Jade) and Jessica Fischer. Also surviving her are great-grandchildren, Amanda Tilley (David), Brandon Ferrare (Ashley), Tayler Harwood, Sarrah Harwood, Nicholas Ayash and great-great-grandchildren, Gracyn Tilley, Owen Tilley, Braelyn Ferrare and Adalynn Ferrare. Visitation: Visitation for Doris will be on Tuesday, Oct. 13, from 9:30-10:30 a.m., at Linn-Honeycutt Funeral Home. Graveside Service will follow at 11 a.m., at Greenlawn Cemetery in China Grove with Rev Mark Burns, officiating. Memorials: Memorials may be made to Mount Zion United Church of Christ Building Fund, P.O. Box 1298 China Grove, NC 28023 Online condolences may be left for the family at www.linn-honeycutt.com
