Doris Daniels Poteat, 66, of Salisbury, passed away Thursday, September 19, 2019 at Novant Health -Glenn A. Kiser Hospice House. Born in Rowan County in July 20, 1953, she was the daughter of the late Clarence S. Daniels, Sr. and Mary Howard Denham. She graduated from East Rowan High School and Rowan–Cabarrus Community College and she worked in the textile industry. In addition to her parents, she is also preceded in death by her husband, Eugene Poteat, Sr.; daughter, Angela Renee Harmon; brother, Clarence Sylvester Daniels, Jr. and sisters, Claudia Fraley and Jackie Denham. Those left to cherish her memory are her son, Eugene Poteat, Jr.; brothers, Ray, Willie and Carl Daniels; sisters, Debbie Blamberg and Benicia Denham; grandchildren, Dalton and Daniel Poteat, Claudette and Desirae Harmon, Thomas and one additional granddaughter. She is also survived by four great-grandchildren; ten nieces and nephews; twelve great-nieces and nephews and three great-great nieces and nephews. A graveside service will be held Friday, September 27, 2019 at 3:00 PM at Rowan Memorial Park. The family will greet friends following the service. Summersett Funeral Home is serving the Poteat family. Online condolences may be left at www.summersettfuneralhome.com.
Published in Salisbury Post on Sept. 22, 2019