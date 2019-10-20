Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Doris Dot Miller. View Sign Service Information Summersett Funeral Home, Inc. & Cremation Center - Salisbury 1315 West Innes Street Salisbury , NC 28144 (704)-633-2111 Visitation 9:30 AM - 10:45 AM Peeler Hall Service 11:00 AM St John's Lutheran Church Send Flowers Obituary

Doris “Dot” Sink Miller, 91, passed away on Saturday, October 19, 2019 at the Glenn A. Kiser Hospice House. Dot was born in Greensboro on April 2, 1928 to Harry Thomas Sink and Lula Mae Brown Sink. She worked for the Salisbury Recreation Department as the Play School Director for 30 years. Known as “Miss” Dot, she and “Miss” Peggy touched the lives of many children in Rowan County. Dot was a member of St John's Lutheran Church. With her husband, John, they founded the Brooks Sunday School class. She was in charge of the decorating committee for many years transforming the church into a beautiful place for all the holiday seasons. For her dedication, she was honored with the St John's Silent Angel award. She is predeceased by her husband of 53 years, John Patterson Miller and her sisters Norma Medlin, Joanna Cantrell and Nell White. Survivors include her sons, John Kenneth Miller (Carol) and David Patterson Miller (Karen), her daughter Martha Miller Wilson (Andy Knox), and her grandchildren Jeffrey Miller (Hilary), Tommy Wilson (Shenoa), Lucy Walker (Grey), and Mike Miller (Kim). She had 5 great grandchildren, Harper Miller, Caroline Miller, Brooklyn Walker, Katie Miller, and Maggie Miller. Also surviving is her sister Linda Sink Efird and several nieces and nephews. The family would like to thank Dot's caregivers for their love and care: Judy, Cathey, Stephanie, Helen, Dawn, Tracy, Savannah, Caitlyn, Tiffany, and the staff at the Glenn A Kiser Hospice House. Special gratitude and Love is sent to her nurse, Erica Cothran, who became part of the family. “Jane Britt, We love you and words can never say what we feel in our hearts for all you have done for Mom and the rest of us.” Services: Wednesday, October 23, 2019 at 11::00 AM at St John's Lutheran Church conducted by The Reverend Rhodes Woolly. Interment will be in the Columbarium. The family will receive friends prior to service at 9:30 to 10:45 in Peeler Hall. In lieu of flowers, memorials can be made to St John's Lutheran Church for the Decoration Committee, 200 E Innes Street, Salisbury, NC 28144 or to the Glenn A Kiser Hospice House, 1229 Statesville Boulevard, Salisbury, NC 28144.

