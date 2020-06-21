Doris Elizabeth Peacock Cline, 90, of Salisbury passed away Thursday, June 18, 2020 at Brookdale Assisted Living in Salisbury. Born in Rowan County on October 7, 1929, she was the daughter of the late David Lee Peacock and Esther Troutman Peacock Park. Doris graduated Granite Quarry High School and worked at the S&H Green Stamps Store. She also served as secretary at Messiah Church, where she was a lifelong member and was active in all church functions. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, William G. “Bill” Cline, Jr. and brother, Gordon Peacock. Those left to cherish her memory are her son, Gary David (Cindy) Cline of Faith; daughters, Tamara (Mitch) Grubb of Salisbury, Lisa (Brent) Monroe of Salisbury; sister, Sylvia Brooks of Huntsville, AL; sisters-in-laws, Joyce Poteat, Frances Campbell, Helen Peacock, of Salisbury, and Mary Elizabeth Cline, of Woodleaf ; half sister-in-law, Anne (Mike) 0Crowell of Concord; brother-in-law, Ted (Carolyn) Cline of Salisbury; grandchildren, Sabrina and David Basinger, David Cline and Chloe Monroe; great-grandchildren, Lawson and Owen Basinger, Cooper and Cheyenne Cline and a number of nieces and nephews. A private service for family and church members will be held at 11:00 am Monday, June 22, 2020 at Messiah Church 701 E. Lafayette St, Salisbury, NC 28144 with the Rev. Don Safrit officiating. A graveside service will be held at 12:00 Noon Monday, June 22, 2020 at Rowan Memorial Park, 4125 Franklin Community Center Rd, Salisbury, NC 28144. The family will receive friends after the graveside service. Memorials may be made to Messiah Church, 701 E. Lafayette St, Salisbury, NC 28144, Novant Health Rowan Hospice 1229 Statesville Blvd, Salisbury, NC 28144, or Trellis Hospice Rowan, 301 S. Main St. Suite 105, Salisbury, NC 28144. Lyerly Funeral Home is serving the Cline family. Online condolences may be made at www.lyerlyfuneralhome.com.
Published in Salisbury Post on Jun. 21, 2020.