Doris Eller Jorden, 95, of Rockwell, passed away Friday, December 4, 2020 at The Laurels of Salisbury in Salisbury. She was born October 7, 1925 in Rowan County to the late Travis Eller, Sr. and Viola Earnhardt Eller. Doris graduated from Rockwell High School and Salisbury Business School. She was a beautician, worked for Cannon Mills, and later retired after 30 years from Rowan County Clerk of Courts Office. Doris was a member of Immanuel Lutheran Church, and loved gardening and working in the yard. In addition to her parents, Doris was preceded in death by her husband, Junior Lee Jorden; brother, Travis Eller, Jr.; and sisters, Lucille Cook and Betty Tutherow. Doris is survived by her brother, John Eller of Rockwell; two sisters, Elva Huneycutt of Rockwell and Judy (Ernest) Hoffner of Gold Hill; and several nieces and nephews. Visitation: The family will greet friends and relatives on Monday, December 7, 2020, 6:00 pm - 7:30 pm at Powles Staton Funeral Home, Rockwell. Service: The funeral service will be held at 2:00 pm on Tuesday, December 8, 2020, in the Immanuel Lutheran Church, Rockwell, with Pastor Bruce Sheeks, officiating. Interment: Burial will take place in the Immanuel Lutheran Church Cemetery. Memorial: Memorials may be made to Immanuel Lutheran Church, 2070 Emanuel Church Road, Rockwell, NC 28138. Powles Staton Funeral Home of Rockwell is assisting the Jorden family. Online condolences may be made at www.powlesfuneralhome.com
