Doris Peeler Faggart passed away May 25, 2019 at Trinity Oaks Nursing Home in Salisbury, North Carolina. She was born on November 27, 1927 to the late Wilburn Leon & Callie Lyerly Peeler of Granite Quarry. She graduated from Granite Quarry High School in 1945 and went on to attend Salisbury Business School. She was a stay-at-home mother to her children, Carol and David, and later worked for Salisbury Urologic Clinic. She eventually became co-owner of Star Laundry Cleaner until it was sold in 1980. Doris was a member of First United Methodist Church in Salisbury, treasurer and a member of the Hedrick Friendship Class, United Methodist Women's Circle and Methodist Connection Group. She was a longtime member of Salisbury Country Club Ladies' Golf Association, Rowan Hospital Auxiliary, Hurley YMCA, , Habitat for Humanity, and was very active with and honored by the American Red Cross. She served as a volunteer with the Red Cross for over fifty years. For much of her life she spent winters at her home in the French Quarter, New Orleans, called the House of Happiness. She enjoyed her beautiful patio and working in her garden. She was also a member of the First United Methodist Church in New Orleans, and was an active member of Patio Planners, Friends of the Calildo, Audubon Zoo, Aquarium of the Americas and the IMAX Theater. She also spent time helping to raise donations for the Little Red Schoolhouse in the Quarter. While in New Orleans, Doris and Sonny devoted much of their time to travel with the Preservation Hall Jazz Band. Doris is preceded in death by her brothers Harry Peeler of Rockwell, Wade Peeler of Warrensville, John Peeler of Wilmington, as well as her daughter, Carol Clement of Greenville, South Carolina. Survivors include son William David Ellis (Tammy) of Granite Quarry; son-in-law Ronald Clement of Greenville, South Carolina; sister Jean Cauble of Salisbury; grandchildren Charles Collier, III (Clay) of Charlotte, Andrew Manning Collier of Woodberry Forest, Virginia; Brooke Eidsen of Charlotte, Meghan Childs (Adam) of Hillsborough; Matthew Ellis of China Grove; Madelyn Ellis of Granite Quarry; Ashley Duncan (Bryan) of Rockwell, and Victoria White (Hunter) of Rockwell. Doris is also survived by five great grandchildren: Caelan & Ensley Eidson, Pressley and Lochlan Childs, and Jamison Ellis. A memorial service will be held at 11:00 a.m. on Thursday May 30, 2019 at First United Methodist Church in Salisbury, North Carolina at 217 S. Church Street, conducted by Rev. Dr. Mark Conforti and Rev. Stacey Lundy. A private family burial will take place at a later date. The family will receive friends following the service in the church Fellowship Hall. In lieu of flowers, Doris has requested that memorials be made to either the American Red Cross, 1930 Jake Alexander Blvd, Salisbury, NC 28147 or First United Methodist Church, 217 S. Church St., Salisbury, NC 28144. Summersett Funeral Home is serving the Faggart family. Online condolences may be made at

