Doris Gibson Pethel went peacefully to her eternal home on Wednesday, July 1, 2020 at Trinity Oaks surrounded by her family. Doris was born in Rowan County on July 4, 1920 to the late Charles Gibson, Sr. and Helen “Ellen” Haggart Gibson, both of Scotland. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband of 72 years, Norman Pethel; her son, Charles Roy Pethel; her first baby daughter, Deborah Gibson Pethel and her great-granddaughter, Kinsley Banks Moody. Brothers and sisters preceding her in death are George Gibson (Zelia), Helen “Nell' Gibson Roberson (Ben), Agnes Gibson Holler, Charles “Charlie” Gibson, Jr. (Naomi), John “Jack” Gibson (Evelyn) and Robert “Leo” Gibson (Janie). Doris was a life-long member of Christiana Lutheran Church where she was a teacher in the Cradle Roll Department for over 50 years. She was a member of the Jenny Thomas Sunday School Class and assisted with Vacation Bible School for many years. Doris was the oldest living member of Christiana. She loved her church and always put trust in the Lord throughout her life. During her early years of marriage, she was employed at Cannon Mills and later worked at Thorlo in Rockwell. However, she spent most of her career as a homemaker, raising her children and caring for her family. She was an excellent cook, preparing wonderful meals for her family. She loved spending time with her children, grandchildren and great grandchildren. Facing several health problems including a heart attack, breast cancer and several strokes during her almost 100 years on this earth, she was one who never complained. She was always able to rally, giving credit to her Scottish blood. She was the sweetest, most kind, and loving wife, mother, grandmother and great grandmother who will be greatly missed. She is survived by her children: Dennis Pethel (Jeany)of Lexington, Becky Williams (Tim) of Faith, Cathy Lyerly (Mike) of Rockwell; a sister, Cardell Gibson of Trinity Oaks, her grandchildren: Dr. Justin Williams of Salisbury, Holly Williams Moody (CJ) of Faith, Brooke Lyerly Musick (Jesse) of Kernersville, Dr. Lindsay Lyerly Draper (Daniel) of Oak Ridge and Shawn Pethel of Rockwell; her great grandchildren: Brooks and Brittyn Moody, Taylor, Mackenzie, and Cooper Draper, Avery Musick, Max and Charlie Pethel; her brother-in-law, Roy Pethel, Jr. (Lynda); and also by a number of nieces and nephews. Service: There will be a private family service at Powles-Staton Funeral Home Chapel and a graveside service at the National Cemetery on the VA Medical Center Campus on Monday, July 6, 2020. Memorials may be made to: Christiana Lutheran Church, 6190 US Hwy 52, Salisbury, NC 28146 or to the Kinsley Banks Moody Bear Ministry, Faith Lutheran Church, PO Box 669, Faith, NC 28041. Powles Staton Funeral Home of Rockwell is assisting the family of Mrs. Pethel. Online condolences may be made at www.powlesfuneralhome.com
.