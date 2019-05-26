Guest Book View Sign Service Information Powles Funeral Home, Inc. 913 West Main Street Rockwell , NC 28138 (704)-279-7241 Visitation 2:00 PM - 3:00 PM Organ Lutheran Church 1515 Organ Church Rd. Salisbury , NC View Map Graveside service 3:00 PM Church cemetery Send Flowers Obituary

Doris Jane Fite Goodman, 78, of Rockwell, passed away on Wednesday, May 22, 2019 at her home surrounded by family. She was born on December 27, 1940 in Mt. Holly to the late Quincy Abernathy Fite and Martha Goodman Fite. Doris was a graduate of Landis High School and was member of Organ Lutheran Church. She was enamored with the sky and loved to watch sunrises and sunsets. The orange in sunrises and sunsets was her favorite color and those that knew her, know she often displayed that color in her wardrobe. Spending time with her family was her priority in life. In addition to her parents, Doris was preceded in death by her brothers, Buck Fite, and Carl Fite; and a sister, Glady Benfield. Doris is survived by her husband of 60 years, Floyd Irvin Goodman; a son, Tim Goodman of Atlanta, GA; three sisters, Peggy Medlin of Kannapolis, Louise McGuire of Kannapolis, and Pat (Earl) Blackmon of Salisbury; and numerous extended family and friends. The family will greet friends and relatives on Wednesday, May 29, 2019, 2:00 pm - 3:00 pm at Organ Lutheran Church (1515 Organ Church Rd., Salisbury, NC). The graveside service will be held at 3:00 pm on Wednesday, May 29, 2019 in the Church cemetery with Pastor, Carlin Ours and Rev. Bob Goodman officiating. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Organ Lutheran Church. If sending flowers, orange flowers are preferred in her memory. Powles Staton Funeral Home is assisting the Goodman family. Online condolences may be made at

