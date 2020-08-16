Mrs. Doris Hess Spencer, 92, of Lexington, formerly of Salisbury passed away Friday, August 14, 2020 at her residence of natural causes. Born March 23, 1928 in Rowan County she was a daughter of the late William Lamont Hess and Willy Lois Cross Hess. She graduated from Boyden High School. Mrs. Spencer was employed for Purcell's of Salisbury and Baker Shoes before retiring. She was a member of First United Methodist Church of Christ for 92 years. In addition to her parents she was preceded in death by her husband of 41 years, Clyde Spencer on October 25, 1990; daughter, Terrie Spencer Hess on July 21, 2001; sisters, Mary Robert, and Jane Miller; brothers; John Gardner, and Lamont Hess. Those left to cherish her memory are a daughter, Louann Allman of Salisbury; son-in-law, Thomas E. Hess, Sr. and wife Carolyn of Salisbury; grandchildren, Telley Hess and wife Sundee of Lexington, Heather Allman and husband Joe Garza, Shane Allman, Justin Allman and wife Brittany all of Salisbury; great-grandchildren, Parker Hess, Emmerson Hess, Chandler Reese, Sophia Garza, Fallan Garza, Christopher Allman, Ryan Allman, Layla Allman and Alexia Allman. A graveside service will be conducted 11 AM – Tuesday (Aug. 18) at Chestnut Hill Cemetery with Rev. Carol Hallman, minister of the First United Church of Christ, officiating. Mrs. Spencer may be viewed between the hours of 8:30 a.m. – 5 p.m. Monday at Summersett Funeral Home. Memorials may be made to Prevent Child Abuse Rowan, “Terrie Hess House”, 130 Woodson Street, Salisbury, NC 28144. Summersett Funeral Home is serving the Spencer family. Online condolences may be made at www.summersettfuneralhome.com
.