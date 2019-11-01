Doris Cauble Lee, age 93, of Salisbury, passed away Thursday, Oct., 2019 at Novant Health Rowan Medical Center. Doris was born April 13, 1926 in Rowan County to the late Emma Owen Cauble and Charlie Franklin Cauble. She attended Cleveland High School. She retired from J.C. Penney and worked at the Bible Book Store in Salisbury following her retirement. She was a life-long member of Salem Evangelical Lutheran Church. Doris married Leslie Morton Lee on Feb. 8, 1944. She was preceded in death by her husband on Sept. 20, 2002 and a son, Stanley Dale Lee on May 28, 2019. Left to cherish her memory are her daughter, Pamela Lee Smith (Stuart) of Salisbury; a brother-in-law, William “Bill” Goodman of Easley, S.C.; and various nieces and nephews. Visitation: The family will receive friends from 3-4 p.m., Monday, Nov. 4, in the Parlor of Salem Evangelical Lutheran Church. Service: A graveside service will follow at 4 p.m. in the Salem Evangelical Lutheran Church Cemetery with Rev. Dawn Rister officiating. Memorials: Memorials may be made to Salem Evangelical Lutheran Church, 5080 Sherrills Ford Road, Salisbury, NC 28147. Summersett Funeral Home is serving the Lee family. Online Condolences may be made at www.summersettfuneralhome.com.
Published in Salisbury Post from Nov. 1 to Nov. 3, 2019