Doris Merlyn Beck Williams, much loved wife, mother and Nana, left this earth on Tuesday, June 25, 2019 to join those who loved her and were waiting for her in Heaven. She had a short battle with lung cancer, ending the battle when she passed away peacefully at the Glenn A. Kiser Hospice House in Salisbury. Born Feb. 2, 1936 in Lexington, Doris was the daughter of the late Ada and Hoyle Beckand the granddaughter of the late Clayton and Rosa Beck and the late Charlotte Jacobs. She was also preceded in death by her oldest son, John. Doris retired from Grinnell Fire Protection in Cleveland, in 1991 after 19½ years. After retirement, she and husband John did much traveling all over the United States and enjoyed times spent with their children, grandchildren and great-grandchildren, as well as time spent with many wonderful friends. Doris had many happy years and made many wonderful memories with their poodle Muffin. She enjoyed crocheting, plastic canvas crafts and creating beautiful beaded Christmas ornaments. Doris was a wonderful southern cook, saying that it was a great pleasure seeing food the she prepared being enjoyed. Doris is survived by her husband of 65 years, John; son, Doug; daughter, Chris (Darrell); granddaughters, Angela Williams, Shannon Casper, Brittany Hughes (Christian) and Abbey Williams; great-grandchildren, Darren Williams, Marissa Williams, Bella Gardner (Nana's Precious Baby Girl), Daisy Bowman and Isaiah Hughes. Visitation & Service: Visitation will be at The Chapel in the Pines at Rowan Memorial Park on Saturday, June 29, 2019 from 1-2 p.m. with the funeral following at 2 p.m. Burial will be at Rowan Memorial Park. Rev. Franklin Myers and Rev. Steven Burrow will be delivering the service. Memorials: In lieu of flowers, please make a donation in memory of Doris to the Glenn A. Kiser Hospice House, 1229 Statesville Blvd., Salisbury, NC 28144; , P.O. Box 744806, Atlanta, GA 30374-4806; , P.O. Box 15829, Arlington, VA 22215; or the , P.O. Box 22478, Oklahoma City, OK 73123. Lyerly Funeral Home is serving the Williams family. Online condolences may be made at

