Doris Morgan Sims, 94, of Cornelius passed away peacefully on May 29, 2020.
Doris was born on April 29, 1926 in Rowan County and was the eldest daughter of the late Leroy and Mabel Morgan. She was preceded in death by her husband Robert, son David, infant son Stephen, and siblings Jack Morgan and Louise Smith.
She leaves to cherish her memories children Larry (Charlotte), Kathy, and Kelly Cate (Mike); grandchildren Courtney Leblanc (Jake), Ryan, Haylee, and Tyler Cate; great-granddaughter Ava Leblanc; siblings Reid (Margaret), Wayne, Ganelda Gessler (Tom), and Don (Sally); many beloved nieces and nephews; special friends Phil and Carol Jackson, Deborah Hahn, Becky Carter, and Larry and Jan Horton.
After graduating from Mt. Ulla High School she moved to Cornelius in 1946, where she met a young WWII soldier whom she would eventually marry. She worked at the Lake House restaurant and retired after 33 years of service, and was also a member of Mt Zion UMC for many years. She had a love of baking and generously shared her special desserts with others. Doris deeply loved her family, who were her pride and joy. They will always carry her memory in their hearts.
Service:A graveside service is planned for Saturday June 27, at Mt. Zion Community Cemetery at 11:00am. James Funeral Home is assisting the family. Online condolences can be made at www.jamesfuneralhomelkn.com.
Memorial: In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Mt Zion UMC Cemetery Fund, 19600 Zion St., Cornelius, NC 28031.
Published in Salisbury Post from May 30 to May 31, 2020.