Doris Simpson Bruce, 90, of Charleston, S.C., widow of Samuel R. “Bob” Bruce, Sr., entered into eternal rest Saturday, April 11, 2020. Doris was born January 18, 1930 in Rowan County, daughter of the late James Lonnie Simpson and Bertha Pinkham Simpson. She was retired from SC Dept of Vocational Rehabilitation. She was predeceased by an infant son, Richard Wayne Bruce, and is survived by son, Samuel R. “Sam” Bruce, Jr., (Tina) of Charleston, SC; two daughters, Suzanne Bruce of Charleston, SC, Schelle Bruce Canady (Chip) of Goose Creek, SC and five grandchildren, Dita, Spencer and Robert Bruce and Rachel Canady Santos (Pedro) and Blake Canady. Service: Her private graveside service will be held Thursday, April 16, 2020 in Rowan Memorial Park, 4125 Franklin Comm Center Rd, Salisbury, NC. Arrangements by J. Henry Stuhr, Inc. West Ashley Chapel. Memorial: Memorials may be made to the SC Chapter, 2090 Executive Hall Road, Suite 130, Charleston, SC, 29407. A memorial message may be sent to the family by visiting our website at www.jhenrystuhr.com.
Published in Salisbury Post on Apr. 14, 2020