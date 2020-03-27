Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Doris Weant. View Sign Service Information Whitley's Funeral Home 1748 Dale Earnhardt Blvd Kannapolis , NC 28083 (704)-933-2222 Send Flowers Obituary

Doris “Colleen” Freeze Weant, 92, of China Grove passed away peacefully on March 25, 2020. Colleen was born in Rowan County on April 14, 1927 to the late Eustace and Lottie Freeze. She graduated from China Grove High School. Always a hard worker, she retired from Cannon Mills after 25 years of employment. Besides always being employed she was a Brownie Scout Leader, and active member of St. Mark's Lutheran Church where she taught the J.A. Thom Sunday School class for 21 years, and sang in the choir. As busy as she was she always made time to deliver for Meals on Wheels, which she did for 25 years. She was preceded in death by her husband Herman L. Weant. She is survived by her daughter ,Yolanda Weant (Don) Hooks of China Grove; granddaughter, Karen (Tom) McDonald of Evansville, Ind.; grandson, the Reverend Nathan Donald (Rebecca) Hooks of Burlington; and great-grandchildren, Mason McDonald, Zachary McDonald, Kayli McDonald, and Nathan Gabriel Hooks. Arrangements: The family will be having a private service in the near future with a Celebration of Life at a later date. Memorials: In Lieu of Flowers Memorials can be made to, St. Mark's Lutheran Church, P.O. Box 596, China Grove, NC 28026. Whitley's Funeral Home is assisting the Family. Condolences may be left online at

Doris “Colleen” Freeze Weant, 92, of China Grove passed away peacefully on March 25, 2020. Colleen was born in Rowan County on April 14, 1927 to the late Eustace and Lottie Freeze. She graduated from China Grove High School. Always a hard worker, she retired from Cannon Mills after 25 years of employment. Besides always being employed she was a Brownie Scout Leader, and active member of St. Mark's Lutheran Church where she taught the J.A. Thom Sunday School class for 21 years, and sang in the choir. As busy as she was she always made time to deliver for Meals on Wheels, which she did for 25 years. She was preceded in death by her husband Herman L. Weant. She is survived by her daughter ,Yolanda Weant (Don) Hooks of China Grove; granddaughter, Karen (Tom) McDonald of Evansville, Ind.; grandson, the Reverend Nathan Donald (Rebecca) Hooks of Burlington; and great-grandchildren, Mason McDonald, Zachary McDonald, Kayli McDonald, and Nathan Gabriel Hooks. Arrangements: The family will be having a private service in the near future with a Celebration of Life at a later date. Memorials: In Lieu of Flowers Memorials can be made to, St. Mark's Lutheran Church, P.O. Box 596, China Grove, NC 28026. Whitley's Funeral Home is assisting the Family. Condolences may be left online at www.whitleysfuneralhome.com Published in Salisbury Post on Mar. 27, 2020 Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Obituaries for Salisbury Post Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close