Dorothy Louise Beck Adams, 89, of Salisbury, had her home going on Tuesday, February 4, 2020 at Liberty Commons Nursing & Rehab in Salisbury. She was born December 16, 1930 in Rowan County, NC to the late Floyd and Callie Lyerly Beck. Dorothy was a member of St. James Lutheran Church, where she attended Sunday School. She was active in the Rufty Holmes Senior Center and with the Powles Staton Funeral Home TLC Group, she enjoyed going on bus trip and going to Cherokee. Dorothy was a 1949 graduate of Rockwell High School, she worked in the cafeteria at Erwin Middle School for over 22 years and then for the Faith Baptist After School Program for 3 years. In addition to her parents, Dorothy was preceded in death by her brother, Floyd Beck, sisters, Blanche Gardener, Thelma Moose, Ruth Wagoner, Margaret Daugherty, and Dewie Fish. Dorothy is survived by sons, Richard Adams and wife Lou Ann of Salisbury, Donald Adams and wife Cathy of Rockwell, Bob Adams and wife Belinda of Badin; daughter, Delores Adams File and husband Ronald of Rockwell; brother, Norman Beck of Salisbury; grandsons, Chris File and wife Sarah, and Jonathan Adams and wife Whitney, and Christopher; granddaughters, Jennifer Delph and husband Kevin, Kim Morgan and husband Scott, Amber Crucian and husband Kevin, and Maddie; great-granddaughters, Paige and Rylee; great-grandsons, Andrew, Jake, Mac, Hudson, Brennan, Lincoln, Matthew, and Jacob. The family will greet friends and relatives on Friday, February 7, 2020, 1:00 pm - 2:00 pm at St. James Lutheran Church. The funeral service will be held at 2:00 pm on Friday, February 7, 2020, in the St. James Lutheran Church, with Rev. Jason Huebner, officiating. Entombment will follow in the Brookhill Memorial Gardens Mausoleum. In lieu of flowers memorials may be made to the St. James Lutheran Church Memorial Fund PO Box 486 Rockwell NC 28138. The family will forever be grateful and thankful for all the love, care and support that was shown until her home going. The staff at Liberty Commons along with Liberty Hospice were truly a blessing from the Lord. Powles Staton Funeral Home of Rockwell, honored provider of Veterans Funeral Care, is assisting the Adams family. Online condolences may be made at

