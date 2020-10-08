Mrs. Dorothy Ann Ballard Heggins, 81, passed away Tuesday, October 6, 2020 at Novant Health Rowan Medical Center. Born May 19, 1939 in Rowan County, she was the daughter of the late Henry Ballard and Cherry Finny Ballard Jones. Educated in the Rowan County School System, she attended Lincoln, Dunbar, and J.C. Price High School. In 1969, she furthered her education by attending Rowan Technical School and received her certification in Early Childhood Education. She worked for over 30 years at Cone Mills, where she received the Citizen of the Year Award. After retiring, she continued to work as a teacher at Kiddie Land Daycare for over 25 years, where she received recognition as “Teacher of the Year” and “Teacher of the Decade”. A faithful member of Mt. Zion CME Church in Salisbury, she served on the Steward and Stewardess Boards, as a Trustee, Usher, sang in the church choirs, and was a Missionary. She was also a member of the Prison Ministry, Yoke Ministry and served the church wherever and whenever needed. Until her health declined, she was the worship leader at the Carolina Senior Care Center in Lexington, NC. In a civic capacity, she served in the Dixionville Association during the developing years as the financial secretary. She volunteered for many years with the Salvation Army, Rowan Helping Hands Homeless Shelter, was a donor for the American Cancer Society and was a member of Rose of Sharon Chapter, #1, Order of Eastern Star and the former Grand Noble Commandress of ISIS. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Joe Heggins; brother, George Henry Ballard; sisters, Annie Sue Vaughters and Martha Brown. Left to cherish her memories include her daughter, Vanessa Heggins Black of the home; foster children Gwendolyn “Binkie” Seaman (Douglas), A'Shanta Scarbough, Monicka Brown , Robin Pharr all of Salisbury, and Rev. Dr. Roderick Lewis of Memphis, TN; sisters, Lily Stockton (Roosevelt) of Salisbury, Jean Ealy of Glen Clove, NY, Rosetta Vann of Concord, and Loretta Stout of Salisbury; grandchildren, Tonya Heggins, Shannon Heggins, Douglas Seaman, and Dondra Seamon all of Salisbury; 24 great grandchildren; six great great grandchildren; nieces, nephews, cousins, other family members and friends. Arrangements: Public Viewing will be Saturday, October 10, 2020 from 3-5pm at the funeral home. Services will be Sunday, October 11, 2020 at 1pm in the A.R. Memorial Chapel, Noble and Kelsey Funeral Home. Interment will follow at Rowan Memorial Park. Reverend Charles Walker Officating. Noble and Kelsey Funeral Home, Inc. is serving the Heggins Family. Online condolences may be sent to nobleandkelsey.com
.