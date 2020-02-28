Dorothy O. Bailey, 95, passed away Feb. 22, 2020, in Kansas City, Mo. Dorothy was born Sept. 22, 1924 in Endicott, N.Y., to Wilbert and Marie (Lawson) Ogden. She attended college in Skidmore, N.Y., and was a Pharmacy Tech 2 in the Naval Waves Reserves during WWII. She married William N. Bailey, Jr., on May 14, 1955 at the United Methodist Church in Endicott. Dorothy was a homemaker and also worked as a bus driver for the Endicott school system, and later as a weaver for Cannon Mills in Kannapolis. She was active in church and Bible studies, and enjoyed gardening. Dorothy and Bill were involved in the Hornets Nest antique car club in North Carolina. Dorothy was preceded in death by her husband, William. She is survived by five children, Mary (Gene) Smith, Joan (Gordon) Hiebert, Anne (Lynn) Snedaker, Judson (Becky) Bailey, and Charlotte Frank; eleven grandchildren; and 31 great-grandchildren. Arrangements: Graveside services will be held at Rowan Memorial Park in Salisbury, North Carolina, on Saturday, March 7, at 1:30 p.m. Summersett Funeral Home is serving the Bailey family. Online condolences may be made at www.summersettfuneralhome.com.
Published in Salisbury Post on Feb. 28, 2020