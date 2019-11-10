|
Visitation
Monday, Nov. 11, 2019
1:00 PM - 2:00 PM
Service
Monday, Nov. 11, 2019
2:00 PM
Dorothy (Dot) Mae Pruett Baker 87, entered into her Eternal Home on Thursday, Nov. 7, 2019, at Autumn Care of Salisbury. She was born on Feb. 12, 1932, in Reidsville, to the late John F. and Ethel Mitchem Pruett. Dot worked in various sewing plants for over 30 years and retired from Walmart after 10 years of service. She loved doing crafts, embroidery and loved working in her flower garden. She loved the Lord and her church, Enon Baptist Church, where she was a member for over 60 years. She was nursery director and worked with the GA's for many years. She was also a member of the Mary Dyer Group where she served as prayer chairman. She was preceded in death by her husband Robert (Bob) Baker in 2008, daughter, Ada Sue Pruett in 1960; brother, Melvin Pruett, in 2010; and brothers, Howard Pruett and Clifford Pruett who died in infancy. Those left to cherish her memory are her daughter, Brenda (Cliff) Carter, Salisbury; son, Johnny W. Pruett, Salisbury and son, Allen Baker Spencer; sister, Shirley (Jesse) O'Neal, Mayodan; brothers, John Earl Pruett, Summerville, Carl (Beverly) Pruett, Las Vegas, Nev.., Marvin Pruett, Mayodan, Russell (Linda) Pruett, Mt Ulla, Richard Pruett, Elloree, SC, Larry (Ann) Pruett, Salisbury, Oliver (Wendle) Pruett, Salisbury, Ronnie (Dianne) Pruett, Elloree, SC., and Kenneth (Cindy) Pruett, Woodleaf. She had several grandchildren and numerous nieces and nephews. Arrangements: Services will be held 2 p.m., Monday, Nov. 11, at Enon Baptist Church, 1875 Enon Church Road, Salisbury with Rev. Jeff Kincaid officiating. Visitation will be from 1-2 p.m., Monday at the church. Burial will follow at Rowan Memorial Park. Memorials: Memorials may be made to Enon Baptist Church 1875 Enon Church Road, Salisbury, NC 28147, Autumn Care of Salisbury 1505 Bringle Ferry Road, Salisbury, NC 28146 or Glenn A. Kiser Hospice House 1229 Statesville Boulevard, Salisbury, NC 28144. Summersett Funeral Home is serving the Baker family. Online condolences may be made at www.summersettfuneralhome.com.
Published in Salisbury Post on Nov. 10, 2019
