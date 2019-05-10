Dorothy Mae Davis Blackwell was born Feb. 23, 1936 to the late Reginald Cook Sr. and Jessie Mae Ellison in Winnsboro, S.C. She fell asleep in death on Wednesday, May 9, 2019 at Glenn A. Kiser Hospice House. She was preceded in death by her devoted husband, Bruce Benjamin Blackwell. She was one of eight children - brothers, Harry, Robert and Earl and sisters, Naomi, Elizabeth and Gloria. She is survived by one son, Timothy Blackwell and wife Rochal Blackwell; one granddaughter, Daniele Blackwell Moore and husband Danny Moore; and two great-grandchildren, Danny and Fallon Moore. She was a member of the Hurley School Congregation in Salisbury. The family would like to thank all for your thoughtfulness and loving-kindness by prayers and encouragement during this difficult time. Service: 4 p.m. Sunday, May 12, 2019 at the Kingdom Hall of Jehovah's Witnesses, 1760 Old Union Church Rd., Salisbury, NC 28146. Lyerly Funeral Home is serving the Blackwell family. Online condolences may be made at www.lyerlyfuneralhome.com.
Published in Salisbury Post on May 10, 2019