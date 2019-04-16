Obituary Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Dorothy Dot Elizabeth Reavis Fite. View Sign

Dorothy “Dot” Elizabeth Reavis Fite of Landis passed away Saturday, April 13, 2019. She was born May 24, 1928 to the late Lottie Denny Meek and Eugene Reavis. Dot graduated from Evans College of Commerce in 1959 and was employed with Linn-Corriher Mills for over 46 years, where she retired as the payroll manager in 1990. She attended Trinity Lutheran Church in Landis. While her health permitted, she enjoyed visiting Holden Beach where she loved to walk the beach and look for seashells. She also enjoyed knitting and cooking and created a binder with the many recipes she enjoyed making. Christmas Eve was always a treat with the many things she enjoyed cooking. She was an avid reader and continued to enjoy her audio books after losing her vision. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband of 53 years, Quincy Abernathy “Buck” Fite Jr. Left to cherish her memory are her daughter, Judy A. Corriher (Virgil); son, Ronald D. Fite (Jamie); brother, Jack Reavis; three grandchildren; and four great-grandchildren. The family would like to thank all of the staff at Best of Care for their kind and caring service. Service: A graveside service will be held at West Lawn Memorial Park in China Grove, at a later date. Memorials: Memorials may be made to Sacred Heart Catholic School, Angel Fund, 375 Lumen Christi Lane, Salisbury, NC 28147 or the donor's choice. Lyerly Funeral Home is serving the Fite family. Online condolences may be made at

Dorothy “Dot” Elizabeth Reavis Fite of Landis passed away Saturday, April 13, 2019. She was born May 24, 1928 to the late Lottie Denny Meek and Eugene Reavis. Dot graduated from Evans College of Commerce in 1959 and was employed with Linn-Corriher Mills for over 46 years, where she retired as the payroll manager in 1990. She attended Trinity Lutheran Church in Landis. While her health permitted, she enjoyed visiting Holden Beach where she loved to walk the beach and look for seashells. She also enjoyed knitting and cooking and created a binder with the many recipes she enjoyed making. Christmas Eve was always a treat with the many things she enjoyed cooking. She was an avid reader and continued to enjoy her audio books after losing her vision. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband of 53 years, Quincy Abernathy “Buck” Fite Jr. Left to cherish her memory are her daughter, Judy A. Corriher (Virgil); son, Ronald D. Fite (Jamie); brother, Jack Reavis; three grandchildren; and four great-grandchildren. The family would like to thank all of the staff at Best of Care for their kind and caring service. Service: A graveside service will be held at West Lawn Memorial Park in China Grove, at a later date. Memorials: Memorials may be made to Sacred Heart Catholic School, Angel Fund, 375 Lumen Christi Lane, Salisbury, NC 28147 or the donor's choice. Lyerly Funeral Home is serving the Fite family. Online condolences may be made at www.lyerlyfuneralhome.com Funeral Home Lyerly Funeral Home

515 S. Main St.

Salisbury , NC 28144

704-633-9031 Funeral Home Details Send Flowers Published in Salisbury Post on Apr. 16, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Return to today's Obituaries for Salisbury Post Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close